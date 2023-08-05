Valid License for imports of laptops, tablets & personal computers to be required from Nov 2023: Govt

The Government has said that a valid License for imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers will be required from the 1st of November this year. In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said, import consignments can be cleared till the 31st of October this year without a license for restricted imports.

The Centre has said that there is no ban on the import of IT Hardware like tablets and laptops as such devices can be imported after obtaining a valid license by companies or traders. DGFT has prepared a portal, and companies and traders can apply online for getting license.

India has sufficient capacity and capability for manufacturing IT Hardware devices and to boost further production. The Government has notified Production Linked Incentive, PLI, Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware. The scheme is expected to lead to a total production of nearly three lakh 29 thousand crore rupees worth of IT Hardware and create 75 thousand additional jobs in five to six years.