Unique robotic tubal reconstructive surgery by Dr Jay Prakash Pani

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Gynec Surgeon and Senior Consultant Dr Jay Prakash Pani recently has added a new feather in his cap by performing a very rare and unique surgery for fallopian tube reconstruction with Robotic method which is First ever in the state of Odisha.

A 32yrs old lady along with her husband has approached Dr J P Pani with post tubal ligation surgery (Family planning operation) but due to some personal reason the couple wanted reversal of that surgery ie Tubal Recanalization, which is quite difficult to join the cut ends of the tubes as it is to be performed in a highly magnified way with very fine suturing skills to get the utmost result. In this surgery Dr Pani was assisted by Dr Sipra, Dr Sweta, Dr Pallavi and senior anaesthetist Dr Debabrata Dash.

According to Dr Pani, the tubal reconstructive surgery was usually performed earlier by open method or laparoscopically, where the magnification is not that proper to give the best result But thanks to Robotics which not only provides excellent magnification but also a 3 dimension approach so that the reconstruction (end to end joining of the cut ends of the tubes) can be made in a finer way with minimal injury to the tubes.

Robotic Surgery a recent advancement where the surgeon performs the surgical steps by sitting in the Robotic console using his surgical acumen with help of very steady Robotic arms and 3D magnified vision and targeted approach. But beforehand the surgeon must be very qualified and trained.

Till now Dr J P Pani has performed the highest no of Robotic surgery by Da Vinci in the state. He also added the advantages of Robotics like very minimal pain, less hospital stay (less than 24hrs), early recovery and better patient compliance almost all gynaecological surgeries like uterus removal, Fibroid and ovarian cyst operations as well as the cancer surgeries can be performed by this.