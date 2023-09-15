US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says, strategic relationship between India and US has never been more dynamic

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that the strategic relationship between India and the United States has never been more dynamic. Speaking days after India successfully hosted the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, Mr Blinken said that both India and the US will benefit from several collaborations they have gotten into. He said in his remarks at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington that the partnership has never been more dynamic, as both countries team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation.

The US Secretary said the Biden Administration has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan, and Australia to deliver for the countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges. He said that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G-20 summit announced another ambitious transportation, energy, and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.