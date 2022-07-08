Universities should encourage tribal arts and craftsmen: Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the preservation of tribal culture and art is the preservation of the originality of India. The society must come forward to cooperate in the efforts to preserve their products. He said that the creation of art is a wonderful combination of heart, mind and hand coordination. This is a wonderful gift of nature. Efforts should be made on a large scale to conserve the wonderful art form of nature given to the deprived sections. It is our duty to protect and encourage it. The Governor asked the universities to cooperate in encouraging the artists by purchasing the products of tribal crafts and arts.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing a workshop organized at Barkatullah University for the promotion of tribal art and culture. He said that the greatness of the tribal society lies in its genuineness, eternal values ​​and basic simplicity. The tribal society community deserves applause for preserving its basic skills, natural simplicity, dialect, dress and tradition while keeping the folk culture alive. He said that the tribal society has a wonderful wealth of art of living in groups, traditional medicine, knowledge of medicine and herbs. The biggest disaster of the century, Covid has helped to establish the importance of this art of life. He said that the decoction (kadha) made from the treasure of Giloy and herbs has contributed a lot in saving lives in the time of disaster. Referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in this context, he said that he has saved the lives of a large part of the country’s population by leading the measures taken to prevent the disease. Appreciating the workshop, the Governor said that the initiative to strengthen the identity and uniqueness of the nation by preserving the art, skills and knowledge of the tribal community, which is the carrier of Indian culture, is commendable.

Padmashri Smt. Bhuri Bai honoured

Governor Shri Patel honored Padmashri Smt. Bhuri Bai. He motivated the youth to take inspiration from her life, kala sadhna, dedication and concentration. He said that the tribal community has an example of the art of living life with a wonderful combination of vitality and joy in Smt. Bhuri Bai. Despite becoming a great artist from a labourer, Smt. Bhuri Bai is still connected to her culture.

Governor plants saplings

Governor Shri Patel gave the message to be aware of environment-preservation by planting a sapling of Parijat in the Central Library premises of Barkatullah University.

Interaction with tribal artists

Governor Shri Patel held talks with the painters of Bhil, Gond and other tribal culture in the workshop and encouraged them by getting information about their artworks.

Display of products of tribal craftsmen

Governor Shri Patel inspected the products of bamboo craftsmen and sought information related to manufacture and marketing of the product from the craftsmen.

Beautiful dance performances of tribal culture

Various aspects of tribal culture were presented in the programme through songs and dances. Raveena Tantya and her crew performed a beautiful performance of Gondiya dance to show gratitude towards nature on harvesting. Dalwin Joseph and his team performed Karma dance performed on the auspicious occasion of Gondwana culture filled with energy.

Barkatullah University Vice Chancellor Prof. R.J. Rao said that in the last one year, the University has done great work in the field of effective implementation of National Education Policy and social concerns. As a result of tribal research efforts in Tribal Shodh Peeth, the Social Education Department has been recognized as Center of Excellence by the state government. University Registrar Shri I.K. Mansoori proposed the vote of thanks.

At the outset, the workshop was inaugurated with garlanding of the idol of Maa Saraswati and lighting the lamp. Governor Shri Patel was welcomed by the Vice Chancellor and presented with a shawl, Shriphal, memento and sapling.