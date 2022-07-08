Divyang children became guests of Governor Shri Patel on completion of his one year tenure

New Delhi : On the completion of one year of the tenure of Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel, Divyang children became the guests of the Governor. The children took lunch at the Raj Bhavan hosted by the Governor. About 60 Divyang children also visited the Raj Bhavan.

Divyang children were overwhelmed by the soulful dialogue and affectionate behaviour of Governor Shri Patel. He lovingly offered them meal. With the blessings of his sweet words, affectionate behaviour and best wishes, the Governor drenched the hearts and minds of the Divyang children in the colour of joy.

Governor Shri Patel asked the Divyang children to share their experiences of visiting Raj Bhavan with their friends and family. Giving information about the hearing impairment of his grandson, he said that if there is any deficiency in the body, then nature also provides some other divine power. The need is to recognise this power within you. He inspired the children by mentioning the divine power of hearing and singing in the sight-impaired girl child. Appreciating the service spirit of the teachers and coaches, he said that they should help the children to recognise their divine powers and also provide them an opportunity to exhibit.

Governor Shri Patel gave chocolates to all the Divyang children present with blessings and affection.

About 15 orthopedically challenged, 15 hearing impaired, 19 mentally retarded and 8 visually impaired Divyang children of Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society, Shaskiya Drishti evam Shravan Vidyalaya, Shalom School and government mental schools paticipated.