Governor Mangubhai Patel visited Minister Sakhlechas residence and expressed condolences

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel today visited the residence of Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Science & Technology Shri Om Prakash Sakhlecha and expressed grief over the demise of his mother Smt. Chetan Devi Sakhlecha and wife of former Chief Minister Late Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha. Expressing condolences, the Governor paid floral tribute to the departed soul. Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Shri Girish Gautam was present as well.