Thirteen casualties have been reported so far in the cloud burst that occurred in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave

Jammu: 13 dead, 40 feared missing so far in the cloud burst that occurred in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave . Casualties likely to increase as rescue operation continue. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police on the job with Anantnag district administration.

Cloud burst occurred at around 5:30 this evening near holy Amarnathji shrine. Water came from above and sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches.

Police said that some langers and tents have come under cloud burst flash. As per a police spokesman, 8 causalities have been reported so far.

He said that rescue operation by Police, NDRF and other security forces is in progress and injured are being airlifted for treatment.

The spokesman said that the situation in the area is under control. Further details are awaited.