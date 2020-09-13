Union Power Minister lays foundation stone for construction of LILO of Kishenganj-Darbhanga 400kV Transmission Line at Saharsa in Bihar

New Delhi: R. K. Singh, the Union Minister of State(I/C) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, laid foundation stone for construction of LILO of Kishenganj-Darbhanga 400kV Transmission Line at Saharsa in Bihar through a virtual event. The execution agency for the ₹ 100 crore worth project is POWERGRID Ltd., a central PSU under Ministry of Power.

While praising the Powergrid for its efforts Shri Singh said that the Maharatna has played important role in connecting every state and region with national grid, especially in Bihar. The inter-regional transmission systems have helped Bihar in accessingpower supply from other states at cheaper rates. He further said that on completion of the Kishenganj-Darbhanga 400kV Transmission Lineproject, Power scenario of the Saharsa district including Supaul, Khagaria and Begusarai districts shall improve. Low voltage problem of North Bihar will be considerably solved and above districts shall be benefited by reliable Power.

Saharsa is located in extreme Northern Part of Bihar and is a flood prone area due to inflow of water from Nepal. To improve the Power Scenario of North Bihar area, one 400/220/132 kV substation is being established by POWERGRID at Saharsa. The Substation shall be connected with Patna and Kishenganj through 400 kV Kishanganj-Patna Line. Both Kishanganj and Patna are very far from Saharsa and the transmission line is vulnerable in nature due to so many critical river crossing locations. Central Electricity Authority (CEA) studied the Power Scenario of North Bihar and it has been decided to provide additional connection for Saharsa 400 kV Substation with Darbhanga also. The same is planned to be achieved by construction of LILO of Kishanganj Darbhanga Line.

Related

comments