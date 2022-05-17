Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik inaugurates services of CRC for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Divyangjan in Shillong

New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik today virtually inaugurated the services of Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) in Shillong. The Programme was held at U Soso Tham Auditorium at shillong, Meghalaya, was attended by Shri Kyrmen Shylla, Minister for Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, Smt. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, Shillong East Meghalaya and senior officials of Central and State Government.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Ms. Pratima Bhoumik said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is implementing various welfare schemes for Persons with Disabilities in the country. The Minister elucidated that the newly opened CRC will provide services required for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and help in developing human resources in the State of Meghalaya. Articulating her gratefulness towards Government of Meghalaya for providing 10 acres of land at Umsawli in East Khasi Hills District for setting up of the permanent structure of CRC, the Minister expressed that the foundation stone for said structure would be laid within the shortest possible time. She added that CRC will cater to the rehabilitation services for different categories of PwDs besides conducting skill development training for PwDs and will enable their independent living in the society.

Shri. Kyrmen Shylla, Minister for Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, while addressing the programme thanked the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India for establishing CRC in Meghalaya, which he believes will serve to fulfill the needs of the PwDs in the State. He expressed his hope that the newly inaugurated CRC will cater to the rehabilitation services for 21 categories of PwDs besides conducting skill development training for the Divyangjan. Referring to the commitment of the Government of Meghalaya for the welfare of Divyangjan, Shri Shylla said that his government has been taking several initiatives like organizing camps for distributing assistive aids and appliances, Universal ID Cards for Divyangjan, which will be valid all over the country. He also mentioned Accessible India Campaign, which is also in progress nationwide to provide universal accessibility to persons with disabilities. Financial assistance and scholarships are also provided to the Divyangjan students to pursue their education without any hazard, he added. The Minister further assured that his government will continue to support CRC Shillong to live up to its full potential.

Smt. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA Shillong East expressed her satisfaction in learning that several activities would be initiated at this CRC to ensure that the people with disabilities have a fair chance to life in the state of Meghalaya. Smt. Lyngdoh appreciated the initiative of the government for setting up this CRC while also acknowledging that a lot is yet to be achieved for the well-being of Divyangjan, as she said, “I come here with good will, I come here to lend support, I come here to be a part of this programme that will see that people with disabilities are attended to. I am happy to see that there is a large component of education and skill development for people of this category of citizens…. Every constituency in the state of Meghalaya must ensure that they are a part of this good venture to empower the different people in our communities who have these disabilities”.

Smt. Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD, MSJ&E, GoI during her address expressed her belief that this CRC will definitely help in creating quality manpower in the state of Meghalaya and in the due course of time this will be able to provide services for all the 21 notified categories of disabilities. This will ensure that people of the region can come to CRC and get quality rehabilitation services, she added. She requested the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai to provide assistance to all the needy people under the CRC either through video conferencing or through individual visits. She exhorted that the department should also undertake capacity building of NGOs working in this field, so that they can avail government grants for their programmes and expand their activities to the interior of villages in the state.

Shri. Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, while expressing gratitude for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI for setting up of this CRC and for the proposed permanent Centre at Umsawli, said that the CRC is going to be very important institution for the state; as he exclaimed, “once you have these institution there is a growth, there is a support system for the people. All these National Centres and Regional Centres play a very important role, infact if you look at the history across the world wherever these Institution of Excellence come then there is growth, there is development… We have been very fortunate that Shillong has been becoming a Regional Centre for many such initiatives and they go a long way especially for the development of the state and also for the entire Northeastern region”.

The guests also distributed Aids & Appliances, Teaching Learning Material Kits to the Divyangjan students as well as Prizes to the winners of the Mini Sports Event conducted by NIEPMD, Chennai in collaboration with Bethany Society, Shillong.