New Delhi : Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar reviews the mock drill at the GB Pant hospital in Port Blair, today.

Besides, the Union Minister took note of the preparedness of the UT administration in terms of Testing Capacity, Logistics and Oxygen availability along with the use of tele consultation services to face any exigencies.

MoS also visited the PSA Oxygen plant facility, casualty ward and interacted with patients.

Further, MoS said that the Ministry of health is committed to provide the best health services to all citizens of the country.