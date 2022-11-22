Union MoS for Education Dr Subash Sarkar hands over 24 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela, in a programme held at Gangtok

New Delhi : The recruitment drive launched under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi under mission mode, will provide job opportunities to 10 lakh people said Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar. He was attending Rozgar Mela programme organised by ITBP Sectoral Headquarters at the conference hall of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim today.

The huge workforce entering different Departments of Government of India from new generation will lead to enormous social development and strengthen the foundation of Prime Minister’s dream of building a ‘New India ‘, Dr Sarkar added.

Congratulating the twenty-four newly appointees from Sikkim under Rozgar Mela for ITBP, SSB, BSF and Assam Rifle, Dr Sarkar handed over the appointment letters and said, it is a notable step taken by the Prime Minister to provide job opportunities for the youth and ensure the welfare of citizens.

Elaborating on the Karmayogi Prarambh module launched by the PM, Dr Sarkar informed that it will includes code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics, integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.

A total of about 71,000 youth of the country received their job appointment letters today on the occasion of the second edition of Rozgar Mela organized by the Ministry of Personnel and Training, Government of India. The Rozgar Mela was organized across forty-five locations in different States and Union Territories of India including Gangtok and was joined by Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, through live video conferencing. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Earlier, Minister of State for Personnel, Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh in his opening remarks thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance and leadership to spearhead the nation-wide recruitment drive.

The programme was also have presence of Minister for Health and IT, Government of Sikkim, Dr. M.K. Sharma, Principal Chief Investment Advisor, Government of Sikkim, Shri G.P. Upadhyaya, Secretary, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, Shri D.C. Nepal, Vice Chancellor, Sikkim University, Dr. Avinash Khare, DIG ITBP Gangtok, Shri R.P.S Raghuvanshi, and other dignitaries. Earlier, the programme began with the welcome address by DIG, ITBP Sectorial Headquarters Gangtok, Shri R.P.S. Raghuvanshi

Dr Subhas Sarkar also addressed a press conference wherein he shared his experience during his two-day-long visit to Sikkim and appreciated the State’s progress in various sectors. (PIB)