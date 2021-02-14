Union Ministry of Minority Affairs to organise “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from 20th February

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising 26th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from 20th February 2021 which will be formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on 21st February 2021.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Mansukh Mandaviya will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The 26th “Hunar Haat” will be organised with the theme of “Vocal for Local” from 20th February to 01st March 2021 where more than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 States/UTs will be participating.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that the “Hunar Haat”, a “perfect platform” to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh 50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 “Hunar Haat” which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Shri Naqvi said that artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and UTs are participating in the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc are participating in “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will also be available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal where the people of the country and abroad can buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also.

Shri Naqvi said that while on one hand, “Hunar Haat” has become “Employment and Empowerment Exchange” of indigenous artisans and craftsmen, on the other hand it has also proved to be an effective platform to provide national and international market to artisans and craftsmen.

Lakhs of people visited the “Hunar Haat”, organised at Mysuru, Karnataka from 06th to 14th February and encouraged the indigenous artisans and craftsmen. The people also made purchase of indigenous products on large scale to strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s appeal for “Vocal for Local”.

Shri Naqvi said that the visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at “Bawarchikhana” section of “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Besides, the people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country at the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi.

In the coming days, “Hunar Haat” will be organised at Goa, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Gauhati, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Jammu-Kashmir and other places.