Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address Moneycontrol Global AI Conclave and Participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Bengaluru

New Delhi,16th December: Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is set to deliver an address at the upcoming Moneycontrol Global AI Conclave in Bengaluru on December 16, 2023 on ‘AI Innovation and Regulation: A Fine Balance’ in the backdrop of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) 2023 which concluded on December 14, 2023.

The event will see participation of a diverse group of stakeholders, including global and Indian thought leaders, innovators, investors, founders, and disruptors in the field of Artificial Intelligence. At the recently concluded GPAI 2023, the Minister highlighted the importance of AI, noting, “The growth of AI, the maturity, and its potential capabilities lead us to have conversations about what we should be doing to ensure that it is safe, trusted, and is only used for good.”

During his visit to Bengaluru, the Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be participating in the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” in Bengaluru. During his previous address at the Yatra in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka on 30th November 2023, he interacted with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and emphasized the transformative mission initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2014. Following his address, the Minister personally distributed gas stoves and LPG cylinders to beneficiaries under the PM Ujwala Yojana Scheme.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is integral to the government’s overarching vision for national development, aiming to uplift the quality of life for all Indians and drive sustainable progress.