Union Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the grand start-up Conclave on Animal Husbandry & Dairy in Hyderabad

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Govt. of India organized a grand start-up Conclave today in order to promote the existing and emerging startups in the livestock, dairy and animal husbandry sectors at Marriott Convention Center, Hyderabad in close collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board, Startup India, CII and the Animal Husbandry Department of Telangana.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India graced the event with his presence as Chief Guest in august presence of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Hon’ble Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dr. L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Shri T. Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography of Telangana

Addressing the Conclave, Shri Parshottam Rupala stated that the Agriculture diversification through animal husbandry is one of the primary drivers of growth in rural incomes and higher public investment in the Livestock Sector is the need of the hour. The Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoAHD) stands committed to work with all stakeholders to further boost growth in the livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in the Livestock Sector.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Hon’ble Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of livestock sector and Major Challenges of Livestock Sector in India viz. lower productivity and emerging diseases. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is dovetailing and synergizing efforts with other Ministries and stakeholders in order to overcome all these challenges and promoting entrepreneurship, technology interventions, digitalization, innovative ideas etc.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is also dovetailing and synergizing efforts with other Ministries and stakeholders especially in the context of a common objective of helping the farmers and entrepreneurs increase their income through the livestock sector.

Dr. L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying emphasized that transforming rural economy through scientific intervention in livestock sector has already commenced and we are speeding up the process to achieve new milestones and Valuable suggestions of all the stakeholders will help us to formulate policy for further development.

We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long lead up to India. “Before 2014, there were a meager number of startups, now we are 3rd in the world with more than 1 lakh startups.” India is in 8th position in meat exports and 3rd in eggs exports across the world. Dairy, Animal Husbandry is growing and leading with technology”. The minister added.

Shri T. Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Govt. of Telangana congratulated the Department for organizing such a conclave of startups in Hyderabad.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary in his opening remarks highlighted the enormous potential of India’s livestock and dairying sector and various interventions being taken by the Government for livestock including infrastructure development, enhancing productivity, product value addition improving livestock health and providing services at farmers’ doorstep.

Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, GoI gave a brief presentation on the promotional and supportive activities of the department of Animal Husbandry nurturing the growth of startups. Dr. Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances Division, PSA Office, discussed industry & startup engagements through the MANTHAN Platform at the Grand Startup Conclave.

Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman extended vote of thanks for the Dignitaries and participants of the Conclave.

This event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to share their ideas, network, and learn from each other. It provided an excellent opportunity to showcase innovative ideas and products and network with fellow entrepreneurs and stakeholders. The event featured keynote speeches by prominent industry leaders, interactive sessions, panel discussions, and presentations by successful start-ups.

The Conclave included Showcasing of Selected startups, Pitch fest, Buyer seller meet and a workshop for startups to train the early-stage startups operating in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sector in the art of pitching, building the main business pillars and their story of impact.

Earlier in the day Shri Parshottam Rupala along with other dignitaries inaugurated the exhibition on start-ups showcasing their products and innovative ideas.