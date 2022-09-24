Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Shri Bishweswar Tudu participates in cleanliness programme in New Delhi today

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Shri Bishweswar Tudu led a cleanliness and public awareness program organized in the premises of Shri Jagannath Temple, Tyagraj Nagar, New Delhi today.

The said program was organised under nationwide program “Seva Pakhwada” to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The celebration of “Seva Pakhwada” began with the birthday of Prime Minister i.e. 17th September to 2nd October.

The programmed aimed to sensitize the public about environmental cleanliness, water conservation, tree plantation, blood donation, etc.

In the said event, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Shri Bishweswar Tudu apprised the audience about the importance of cleanliness for a conscious society and a progressive nation and ended his words with the famous Odia quote “Manab Seva hin Madhav Seva” (service to mankind is service to God) by virtue of which one day India will become the Vishwa Guru.

