Union Minister of Labour and Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav lays foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC hospital in Sriperumbudur, Tamilnadu

New Delhi : Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC hospital in Sriperumbudur today.

Bhupender Singh said that the hospital will be built at an estimated cost of 155 Crore and will have the facilities of General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics &Gynecology, including Paediatrics, Emergency, Critical Care / Intensive Care (ICU), Anesthesia, Ophthalmology, Dermatology & Venereology (Skin & VD), (ENT), Pulmonology and Dentistry.

The minister said that in Tamilnadu, ESIC is catering to the medical needs of 38.26 lakhs Insured Persons and around 1.48 Crore beneficiaries.

We also have One Medical College of ESIC at KK Nagar, Chennai having all the modern facilities. 125 MBBS students per year get the admission in this college. Out of which, 25 seats are reserved for wards of Insured Workers who belong to lower wage bracket of society,” he added.

The minister further said,”Today, in Tamil Nadu, out of 38 districts,ESI Scheme has been implemented fully in 20 districts and partially in 16 districts.”

“I am happy to share that today ESIC is providing medical benefits to 3.41 crore workers covered under the Act and their dependants i.e13.24 crore beneficiaries in total. From 393 districts in 2015, the services of ESIC have been expanded to 596 districts out of 744 districts across India,” Bhupender Yadav said.