Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurates Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior flight

New Delhi : The Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a direct flight route from Mumbai to Gwalior today.

The operation of this new route will enhance connectivity and promote trade, commerce, and tourism between these cities. The flights will operate under the following schedule:

Flt No. From To Freq. Dep. time Arr. time Aircraft Effective from 6E 276 Mumbai Gwalior 1246 12:10 14:10 Airbus 15 to 30 November 2022 6E 265 Gwalior Mumbai 1246 14.45 16:45 6E 276 Mumbai Gwalior 2346 12:10 14:10 Airbus 01 December 2022 6E 265 Gwalior Mumbai 2346 14.45 16:45

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that the launch of air connectivity between the economic capital of India, Mumbai, and Gwalior, a storehouse of history & culture, is a big step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of connecting every corner of the country through air services.

Minister further emphasized the growing potential of Gwalior as a hub for industrialisation, and that the new air route will provide a time-saving travel option to citizens and promote new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

On this occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that efforts of Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia have led to increase in civil aviation facilities in the country. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, number of airports in the country is increasing and work of modernisation of existing airports is being taken up. Shri Tomar said that Gwalior airport is also being constructed in a new way which is an achievement for all of us.

He said that start of these new flights between Gwalior and Mumbai will give an impetus to Gwalior’s development and business relations between the two cities.

The inauguration was also graced by Shri. Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister of Energy, Govt. of MP, Shri. Tulsi Silawat, Minister of Water Resources, Govt. of MP, Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing, Govt. of MP, Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, MP Lok Sabha, Shri Gopal Chinayya Shetty, MP Lok Sabha, Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant, MP Lok Sabha. In addition, Shri. Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri R. K. Singh, Principal Advisor to Managing Director, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, IndiGo, and local administration from Mumbai and Gwalior were also present.