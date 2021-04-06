Union Minister Hardeep Puri virtually inaugurates flyover cum ROB at Narela

New Delhi: Hardeep S Puri, MoS, I/C, Housing and Urban Affairs virtually inaugurated Flyover cum ROB at Narela today. Shri Anil Baijal, Lt Governor, Delhi and Shri Hans Raj Hans, MP, North West Delhi graced the occasion. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA and Shri Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman, DDA, were present in the event. This Flyover cum ROB is in sync with a plan to decongest Delhi and put special emphasis on the development of Narela.

The ROB will provide smooth connectivity between densely populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming Residential as well as Industrial hubs in North-West Delhi. There used to be traffic congestion in the area as railway crossing was a bottle-neck on the route. Over 150 trains pass through this busy crossing every day, leaving very little time for opening of the gate. About 80,000 car users use this crossing daily, making it one of the busiest Railway crossings. The length of straight portion of the ROB is 1680 metres and is built at a cost of Rs 389 crore. The project is funded by Urban Development Fund (UDF) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, with 80 percent share of UDF and 20 percent share of DDA.

Narela is a priority area for development and DDA is committed to develop it on the lines of Dwarka. In DDA’s annual budget 2021-22, a significant component of the expenditure was earmarked for Narela Sub-City Development. Allocations were made for transport infrastructure projects such as grant to DMRC towards construction of Phase -IV metro line for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor and construction of UER –II stretch in Delhi through NHAI. Besides, DDA is undertaking various residential projects in Narela.

Some of the salient features of ROB Narela are as below:

A Road Over Bridge cum Fly Over has been constructed by DDA at Narela on Urban Extension Road -1, around 2.5 km from the NH-44, connecting NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) and Bawana-Auchandi Road.

A stretch of 10.6 km length of UER-I from NH-44 to Auchandi has been completed. UER-1 is planned to ultimately connect up to NH-8. In order to improve capacity of this corridor, it is further proposed to make the UER-1 signal free from NH-44 to Western Yamuna Canal by introduction of U-turns at strategically planned locations.

The Road Over Bridge has provision for two separate carriage ways of 25.5 m each, consisting of 3 lane carriage way, dedicated bus lane, cycle track, utility corridor and footpath with patterned colour concrete.

The bridge has been constructed with RCC piers, pre-stressed girders, RCC slabs in 735 m length and 945 m long RE walls in approaches.

Around 200 octagonal poles with energy savings LED lights illuminate the bridge uniformly in night.

Indication boards on Overhead Gantries at both the approaches as well as side boards along the bridge have been provided to guide commuters.

Arrangements have made for proper drainage and harvesting of Rainwater from the ROB through Rainwater Harvesting Structure.