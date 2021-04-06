SBI launches 3rd edition of YONO Super Saving Days

Mumbai: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the launch of 3rd edition of its unique shopping carnival – ‘YONO Super Saving Days’. Commencing on the 4th of April, the four days shopping extravaganza is concluding on the 7th, which is all set to offer an exclusive range of discounts and cashbacks to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO.

YONO Super Saving Days has been brought back for the 3rd month in a row, seeing an over-whelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. There has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the 2nd edition held on 4th to 7th March 2021.

The 3rd Edition which is slated to go live from 4th to 7th April 2021, consisting of best-in-class offers in the leading categories including Travel, Hospitality, Health and Online shopping. To offer an ultimate shopping delight to its over 36 million users during this shopping festival, YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, and @Home. In the April 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail up to 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, Health Categories, Extra 10% unlimited cashback on select categories at Amazon.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs. 5 lakh crore. The bank has auto loan book of Rs. 75,937 crore, as on December 31, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs. 26 lakh crore with CASA ratio of about 45%. SBI commands over 34% market share in home loans and around 33% in the auto loans segment. The Bank has largest network of more than 22,000 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of nearly 58,000 and total BC outlets of over 71,000. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million respectively. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI – YONO has crossed 74 million downloads mark. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO. In terms of digital lending, bank disbursed pre-approved personal loan (PAPL) worth Rs. 5300 crore via YONO in the same quarter. YONO is also a global name having tasted its success in international markets as well. On social media platforms, SBI has the highest number of followers on Facebook and Twitter amongst all banks worldwide.