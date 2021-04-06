India crosses a Landmark Milestone with Highest Single day Vaccine Coverage of more than 43 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement in India’s fight against Covid19, more than 43 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far.

As on Day-80 of the vaccination drive (5th April, 2021), 43,00,966 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose and 4,00,461 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 5th April,2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 29,819 27,117 83,159 1,28,453 23,33,147 45,189 14,54,380 1,99,702 39,00,505 4,00,461

In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.31 Cr today. The first dose vaccinations have also exceeded the landmark figure of 7 crore (7,22,77,309) doses.

Cumulatively, 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,83,816 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,60,061 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,71,162 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,28,713 FLWs (1stdose), 42,64,691 FLWs (2nddose), 3,41,06,071 1st dose beneficiaries and 8,12,237 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,94,82,464 (1st dose) and 3,85,527 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above.

HCWs FLWs Over 45 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 89,60,061 53,71,162 97,28,713 42,64,691 1,94,82,464 3,85,527 3,41,06,071 8,12,237 8,31,10,926

The graph below indicates the trajectory of daily vaccination doses administered in the country.

The total COVID tests conducted in the country has crossed the 25-crore mark. The cumulative positivity rate has marginally increased to 5.07%.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 96,982 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Eight States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.04% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 while Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases.

Twelve States, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 7,88,223. It now comprises 6.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 46,393 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 57.42% of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,17,32,279 today. The national Recovery Rate is 92.48%.

50,143 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Eight States account for 80.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (155). Punjab follows with 72 daily deaths.

Thirteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Assam, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura,Lakshadweep, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.