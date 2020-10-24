Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy takes part in 59th Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy took part in the Raising Day function organized in Greater Noida today on the 59th Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and took the salute at the Parade. In his address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said, our culture speaks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which gives the message of world peace. At the same time our culture also gives us the mantra to fully empower ourselves for every kind of adverse situation created by the enemy. Shri Reddy said that since its inception in 1962, the ITBP has been protecting our borders. No matter whatever the difficulties, ITBP Jawans perform their duties with high morale and patriotism in the service of Mother India.

Acknowledging the services rendered by the ITBP, Shri Reddy said that the Force is working with zeal and high order of professionalism even in the uncongenial and extreme conditions on our mountainous borders. He said whether it is battling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir or Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, the ITBP has performed with excellence.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Government is committed to fully empowering the ITBP. Under the effective leadership of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several steps to make ITBP more efficient and modern. Shri Reddy informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has given approval to the ITBP to establish 47 border outposts. This year 28 types of new vehicles have been provided. A budget of Rs 7,223 crore has been allocated for the ITBP and more than Rs. 15 crore has been sanctioned for management.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy said when the country was battling the Corona pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, ITBP personnel also took part. During the Lockdown, essential items were supplied by the ITBP to people residing in remote areas. He emphasized the selfless service rendered by the ITBP in various efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Under the guidance of Shri Amit Shah, ITBP was given the responsibility of running the world’s largest COVID -19 hospital in Chhatarpur, named the Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which was set by ITBP as an example of service to humanity. Shri Reddy also said that whether the youth in Chhattisgarh have to be connected with sports, to provide clean drinking water to the general public, or to set up medical camps in remote areas, ITBP Jawans have worked tirelessly. They also saved precious human lives by transporting patients to hospitals on foot for several kilometres.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said ITBP personnel also play an active role in making Government of India schemes a success. At the behest of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, a large number of saplings were planted in an effort to protect the environment. ITBP Jawans largely inspired the public to be fit through the Fit India Movement. The ITBP also contributes significantly to the nation’s economic development. The ITBP has played a part in thwarting efforts from across the border aimed at slowing our economic development.

Paying tributes to ITBP martyrs, Shri Reddy said he would like to assure families of the martyrs, that the nation and the Governmen shall always stand with them.

Shri. Reddy presented six Presidential Police Medals to ITBP personnel and 23 Police Medals for Meritorious Services. Concluding his address he said that the nation will always be proud and indebted to the ITBP personnel for their sacrifice and valour.

Earlier, thr Director General of ITBP, Shri Surjit Singh Deswal briefed the Union Minister of State about the recent activities of the ITBP. Shri Deswal said efforts are being made for the modernization of ITBP, including the purchase of modern vehicles, jackets, helmets etc. Shri Deswal said he was proud that the ITBP has got an opportunity to serve the country during the adverse circumstances of COVID-19, in which health services and other services were provided free of cost.

On this occasion, an ITBP Annual Special Souvenir containing highlights of the achievements of the Force during the year and a book ‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand’ incorporating brief information regarding spiritual and religious places, tourist places, institutions, temples etc of Uttarakhand were also released by the Chief Guest.

Raised on 24 October, 1962 during India-China War, the ITBP primarily guards the nation’s 3,488 kilometre long borders in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging from 3,000 to 18,800 feet. Apart from guarding the border; the Force is also deployed for Anti Naxal operations and other internal security duties.

Related

comments