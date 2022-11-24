Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy chaired a review meeting with Field Technical Support Units in North Eastern Region

New Delhi :Government under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji is working relentlessly on a mission mode to strengthen the growth and development of North East India.

Further bolstering this development roadmap, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) took the decision of forming ‘Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs)’ who would be working as a bridge & Communication Facilitator between State Governments and MDoNER for the progress on Schemes and initiatives in NER. They have been stationed in the respective State Headquarters in the North East since last two months.

Following up on the outcomes & key learnings by FTSUs, Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy chaired a review meeting with FTSUs at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe in New Delhi today. Shri Reddy virtually interacted with all the FTSUs stationed in the region and listened to their experiences in the past 2 months. Secretary, MDoNER and other Senior Officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Each state FTSU has one State coordinator & 2 Project associates. They are responsible for monitoring the current development projects and share their regular reports with MDoNER. Along with state Projects, FTSUs will be monitoring the current Central Government projects and upcoming projects.

Union Minister Shri Reddy sought their suggestions and feedback with regard to fast tracking of ongoing projects related to Connectivity, Tourism, Healthcare, Education etc. in all the 8 NE States and deliberated upon speedy completion of projects with the partnership and collaboration between the Centre and the State Governments. Shri Reddy believed that FTSUs would prove to be a catalyst in the development of North East India

Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy also reviewed various Schemes/Projects of MDoNER with Secretary, MDoNER and other Senior Officers of the Ministry.