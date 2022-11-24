Dalmia Bharat wins Award in Large Category at the FICCI Indian Circular Economy Awards 2022

Mumbai : Leading cement company, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. was announced as winner in the “Large enterprise” category at the 3rd Edition Indian Circular Economy Awards 2022 on 24th November 2022 at the Inaugural session of the FICCI Circular Economy Symposium 2022. Dr. Arvind Bodhankar, Executive Director, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. received the award on behalf of the cement major conferred by Dr. Michael Bucki, Counsellor and Head of Section Sustainable Modernization, Delegation of European Union. The jury panel comprised of Dr. Mukund Rajan, Chairman, Ecube investments and former Chief Ethics Officer, Tata Sons; Ms. Mridula Ramesh, ED Sundram Textiles Limited and Founder Sundram Climate Institute and Mr. Casper Mayland, Environmental Counsellor, The Royal Danish Embassy.

Commenting on the way forward for circular economy especially for India, Dr. Arvind Bodhankar, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. comments “We must focus on the need for an ecosystem and legislative support for the development of circular economy in India. It is estimated that this will be an opportunity valued close to $0.5 Tn by 2030. As we delve further, it is also becoming clear that CE initiatives cannot be broad brushed. The exciting challenge will be to look at sector-specific technology roadmaps for the transition to decarbonization. Another important aspect will be the financing scope of climate transition and climate compensation.”

Dalmia Bharat targets to achieve 100% production of low carbon cement in next five years. It continues to lead and drive the industry’s shift towards a circular economy by investing in low-carbon technologies that enhance resources and energy efficiency within the overall manufacturing process. It has further worked to become a Total Waste and Plastic Waste Recycling Company. In FY22 it has switched to 0.4MT of alternate fuels, produced 9MT of alternate raw materials, utilized 9.4 MT of alternative green fuels and raw materials and recorded a 13% thermal substitution rate.

Dalmia is also a founding member of FMC and UN Leadership Group for Heavy industry transition (LEADIT) and COP-26/27 Business Leader.