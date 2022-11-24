National Education Society for Tribal Students, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and Microsoft Corporation organize an online workshop for Digital Transformation of EMRSs

New Delhi : National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization established under Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), organized an online workshop for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Principals and School Heads on “Education Transformation Framework” (ETF), in collaboration with Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited on 21st November, 2022.

NESTS, in its endeavor to impart quality education to tribal students, realizes the need of continuous enhancing technological skills of principals, teachers and students who shall leverage applied learning, multiple learning pathways, technology enabled pedagogy in tandem. The purpose of the workshop was to demonstrate insights from school leaders, system leaders, expert teachers & students and enable EMRS leaders to create transformation in their schools.

Sh. Asit Gopal, Commissioner, NESTS delivered a keynote address emphasizing on the imperative need of digital transformation in EMRSs. During his address he affirmed that Digital Transformation of EMRSs can play a key role in improving the learning experience for both students and teachers, where focus shall be on integration of digital technologies to improve teaching and learning. Also he stressed on how access to technology can lead the way forward for access to knowledge.” Other speakers included reputed School Principals from private and government schools; Microsoft, India- Learning and Skills Lead, Director, Program Manager; as well as top management from Partner Solutions etc.

In first phase, there are 36 EMRSs selected which shall walk their way forward to digitally transform schools and enhance the technological skills by use of Microsoft software and application. The current workshop was first in its journey of transformation, other components include professional development of teachers using Microsoft Technologies & AI applications; building exposure of students to AI & Coding; sharing of Coding Curriculum for Grade 6th to 12th & AI curriculum for Grade 8th to 12th; workshop on Microsoft Certified Educator (MCE) program etc.