Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Good Governance Week 2023 on 19th December, 2023

New Delhi,18th December: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India will inaugurate the Good Governance Week (Sushasan Saptah) celebrations to be held from 19th December 2023 to 25th December 2023, the Good Governance Day. The inaugural ceremony will be held on 19th December, 2023 at Bhim Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Senior government functionaries from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Secretaries to the Government of India will participate. Representatives of State Governments and District Collectors from all districts across the country will be participating in virtual mode.

Prime Minister has extended his greetings and best wishes for the success of the Third Sushasan Saptah. In his message the Prime Minister said “In the Amrit Kaal, we are guided by the principles of ‘Panch Pran’. For example, the first principle of becoming a developed nation by 2047 should be our guiding light in every policy or procedural decision. Similarly, working with a mindset of serving the people and reducing their burden would be a way of removing colonial remnants from governance. It is important that our institutions and people bring out such actionables for good governance based on ‘Panch Pran’. The most vital element of good governance is the simplification of procedures and practices within the government to make them more citizen-centric and people friendly. Such initiatives reflect the establishment of a transformative relationship between people and government ” He also said that ‘The years till 2047 are an opportunity to realize the vision of building a strong, inclusive and developed India. For India ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai’.”

The Good Governance Week 2023 is the third consecutive year of week-long celebrations organized by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

The Good Governance Week events yield very positive outcomes and generate a great sense of commitment and togetherness in the Government’s steadfast objective of fostering administrative reforms. On this occasion, administrations of States, UTs and at the district level share the platform with Government of India and highlight the best practices in administration which in turn promotes cooperative federalism and improves the discharging of our administrative functions in a cohesive manner that further improves the lives of our citizens.

Ministries/Departments will be showcasing their best practices undertaken during Swachtha Campaign 3.0 in the Exhibition held at the inaugural function venue. DARPG will also share the outcomes of the initiative for ‘Increasing Efficiency in Decision making’ in the Central Secretariat. The States of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will present the good governance practices of their States.

The Union Minister will launch e-Office Advanced Analytics dashboard to facilitate in-depth data analysis & strengthen decision making in the Central secretariat. CPGRAMS Mobile App to enable citizens to file their grievances from their mobile phones, including through voice based filing, will also be launched by the Minister

Dr. Jitendra Singh will release a Special Booklet on Journey of 25 Regional Conferences from 2014-2023 and Annual Report 2023 of CPGRAMS.

Dr. Jitendra Singh will also inaugurate an exhibition on best practices by Ministries/ Departments during the Special campaign 3.0 and release a Coffee table Book on the outcomes of Special campaign 3.0. The Special Campaign 3.0 was India’s largest campaign for Institutionalizing Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government Offices and has witnessed many best practices and milestones. A saturation approach was adopted and the swachhata campaign covered 2.58 lakh office spaces in remotest parts of India, freed up 164 lakh square feet of office space for effective use, 49.54 lakh files were reviewed and Rs. 556 crore of revenue earned from disposal of office scrap and condemned vehicles.

The third Sushasan Saptah will help in furthering Good Governance at every level in India.