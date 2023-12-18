Padmasree Shobana introduces three new serials on Zee Keralam



Zee Keralam and Shobana: A Shared Journey into the Hearts of Malayalees

Thiruvananthapuram : Prominent entertainment television channel Zee Keralam has roped in legendary actress and dancer Padmasree Shobana to promote three new serials, two of which start telecast on Monday. Padmasree Shobana, the evergreen artiste who has a special place in the hearts of the Malayalam television and cinema audiences, will introduce the three serials in an inimitable style of her own.

The two shows launching today at 7 PM and 9 PM respectively on Zee Keralam are Subhadram and Mayamayooram. Subhadram is a tale of betrayal. It is also the survival story of four inseparable sisters. Subhadra, a courageous queen who is unaware of the vile ploy of her husband Meghanathan. Subhadram, starring Snisha Chandran and Jai Dhanush in the lead roles, will air on Zee Keralam channel from December 18, Monday to Sunday at 7 pm. Subhadram has also been receiving a lot of praise for authentic royal visuals depicting the kingdom ruled by Subhadra. The show is also the first serial to be shot at the historic Kuthiramalika palace in Trivandrum.

Meanwhile, Mayamayooram is a family drama with a tinge of mysticism, and narrates the tale of Ganga, a good hearted but naïve girl who harbours unconditional love for Maheshwar, a widower with a 5-year-old daughter Malu. The little girl blames her father for the death of her mother Gowri, while Maheshwar struggles to build a relationship with his only daughter. Ganga is thrust into the middle of this family, and how she tries to unite the estranged father and daughter forms the theme of the show. Ganga finds solace in the silent presence of the spirit of Gowri showering sisterly love on her as she moves ahead, mending the ties between Malu and Maheshwar. Zee Keralam will telecast the serial, which has Arun Raghavan, Gopika Padma and Vidya Mohan playing the lead roles, from December 18, Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Zee Keralam, which has already carved a special place in the hearts of the Malayali television audiences with a wide variety of entertainment content in terms of serials, reality shows and more, believes that that Shobana taking on the role of introducing the new three serials, adds a special value to the new launches.

In a state known for its rich cultural heritage, Malayalees stand out for their profound connection to their roots, wearing their cultural identity as a badge of honour. Over the past few decades, the Malayalee audience has been exposed to various entertainment channels, and five years ago, Zee Keralam made a significant entry into this dynamic market. Both Zee Keralam and the acclaimed actress Shobana embarked on journeys to capture the hearts of Malayalees, facing similarities as newcomers embraced by the vibrant community. Zee Keralam, a relatively young player in the field, has quickly become an integral part of the Malayalee entertainment landscape.

Shobana, an iconic figure, embodies the charm and charisma of Malayalee art forms through her remarkable contributions to both the film industry and classical dance. For the average Malayalee television viewer, Shobana is a familiar face on the big screen, not only as a mesmerizing heroine winning both hearts and awards but also as a legendary dancer. Her presence is a true representation of the true Malayalee woman who is also embodied by all the leads in Zee Keralam’s serials. It is this similarity that comes through in all the promotions of the launches helmed by Padmashree Shobhana.

As Zee Keralam and Shobana continue to resonate with audiences, their shared journey reflects the enduring spirit of cultural appreciation and artistic expression that defines the essence of Malayalees.

Meanwhile the third series, Seethayanam, will start telecast on Zee Keralam in a few days.


