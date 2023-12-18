45 MPs of Rajya Sabha and 33 of Lok sabha belonging to Opposition parties suspended from the House for unruly behavior

In Rajya Sabha, 45 MPs of Opposition parties have been suspended from the House for their unruly behavior and protest over the breach of security in Lok Sabha. Of them, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended 34 Opposition members for the remaining part of the winter session of the House whereas 11 MPs have been suspended till the submission of the report of the Privilege Committee of the House.

After the third adjournment when the House met at 4.30 PM, the Chairman named Opposition members and said they had shown utter disregard to the House by shouting slogans and displaying placards. With the permission of the Chairman, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion in the House in this regard.

Mr Goyal first moved the motion for suspension of 34 members from Congress, JD(U), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha including Jai Ram Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, Syed Nashir Hussain, KC Venugopal, Rajani Patil, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Ram Nath Thakur, Ram Gopal Yadav, Prof Manoj Jha and Mahua Maji. The motion was adopted by voice vote leading to the suspension of these members from the House.

After that, the House also adopted the motion to suspend and refer the issue of conduct and unruly behavior of 11 other Opposition MPs of Congress, CPI, and CPM to the Privilege Committee of the House. These MPs will remain suspended from the Upper House till the submission of the report of the committee. These 11 suspended opposition members include John Brittas, Kumar Ketkar, Rajmani Patel, Neeraj Dangi, L. Hanumanthaiah, Binoy Viswam, Mohammed Abdulla. After that the Chairman adjourned the House for the day.