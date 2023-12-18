CM Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for Odisha Mining Corporation’s new Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Sri Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for the corporate office of Odisha Mining Corporation at Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar. Spreading over 6 Acres of land, this platinum rated green building will be a new landmark of the city. The design of the building has been very attractive and will add value to city’s beautiful landscape.

Besides the new office building, the CM also laid foundation for the Drill Core Library. CM also laid foundation for 5 Odisha Mining Adarsh Vidyalayas. CM inaugurated 7 Quality Control Labs, 10 Sample Processing Units, one Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plant of OMC & also flagged off 6 Mobile Health Units.

Expressing happiness over OMC’s welfare initiatives in mining areas, CM said that OMC has set up 5 CBSE-affiliated fully residential schools for students of the mining periphery. CM added, the Mobile Health Unit is an excellent initiative that will play important role in providing health care facilities at doorsteps of villagers around the operational areas of OMC.

CM said the Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plant at South Kaliapani & the Quality Control Laboratories at different operational areas will play important roles in adopting more transparency & quick dispatch of quality raw materials to the user industries. CM said that #Odisha is on the forefront of adopting cutting edge technology and sustainable mining practices. CM appealed the mining fraternity of the state to put more efforts for sustainable mining by adopting new initiatives of international benchmark.

CM highlighted that OMC has produced more than 30 million tonnes ores in the last fiscal with a turnover of over ₹14,000 Cr and is today, the 4th largest mining company in the country. CM appreciated OMC support during Covid pandemic and wished the Corporation touch new heights of excellence & establish itself as a globally acclaimed organisation.