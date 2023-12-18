Tata Steel Foundation Hosts Authentic Tribal Food Fest at Regional Samvaad

Sukinda : Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), organized a vibrant authentic tribal food festival previously known as the “Prajatiya Khadyotsav” at its Regional Samvaad held near Tata Steel’s Sukinda Chromite Mine in Jajpur district of Odisha. The event, brought together the rich culinary heritage of tribal communities, providing a platform for sharing traditional recipes and fostering cultural exchange.

Emerged as an ecosystem that brings together tribes of India and beyond for constructive dialogue, TSF’s Samvaad celebrates the rich tribal culture, music, folklore and beyond.

Promoting authentic tribal cuisine, the Regional Samvaad involved home cooks from Sabar, Bhumij, Santhal, Ho, Munda, Mankedia, Juang, Mahali and Malhar tribes who showcased mouth-watering tribal cuisines like Leto, Jill, Chicken Pitha, Haldi Pitha, Arisa, Red ant chutni, and Genda pitha at the festival.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, Pritiranjan Gharai, Hon’ble Minister, Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, said “I am glad to have attended such a unique event that is dedicated for the tribal cuisine. I thank all the team members for organising such a beautiful event.”

Attending the event, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel said, “The Tribal Food Festival aligns with our commitment to supporting and celebrating the rich agro-forest food diversity of the communities we serve. I believe, this unique food festival will help conserve our indigenous food practices as well as provide them market opportunities and develop entrepreneurship from the indigenous communities.”

In addition to the culinary delights, attendees enjoyed cultural performances, traditional music, and interactive sessions that offered insights into the customs and lifestyles of the tribal communities in the Sukinda region.

The event was graced by local Panchayati Raj Institution members and other dignitaries including Dr Parmanand Patel, Consultant, ST/SC & RTI, faculties and students from Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneswar, Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR (Odisha), Debanjan Mukherjee, Unit Head, TSF, Sukinda, Goutam Chakrabortry, Head, Administration (FAMD) and other officials of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation.