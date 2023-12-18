Israel Appoints Reuven Azar as New Ambassador to India

JERUSALEM, 18 December : Israel has greenlit the appointment of Reuven Azar as the country’s new Ambassador to India. In an official statement released by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was confirmed that Azar, a seasoned diplomat in his late 50s, will also take on the role of non-resident Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

This decision is part of the Israeli government’s approval of 21 new Heads of Missions who are set to assume their diplomatic responsibilities in various countries. Azar’s appointment marks a significant milestone in bolstering bilateral relations between Israel and India, along with further strengthening ties with Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Stay tuned for further updates as Azar prepares to embark on his diplomatic tenure, aimed at fostering deeper diplomatic engagements and collaborations in the South Asian region.