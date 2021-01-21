Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda reviews the progress of RFCL project

New Delhi: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, today reviewed the progress of construction of upcoming Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.’s (RFCL) ureaplant during a meeting with Shri Nirlep Singh, CEO, RFCL. The meeting was attended by Shri R.K. Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilisers), Shri Dharam Pal, Additional Secretary and other senior officers.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction about the progress of the RFCL project at Ramagundam, Telangana. The project is 99.85 % complete and will be dedicated to the nation very soon. The RFCL project once completed will enhance domestic production by 12.7 Lakh MT of urea, and will be a stepping stone towards fulfilment of vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of achieving self sufficiency in urea production.

During the meeting, Shri Nirlep Singh, CEO, RFCL gave a brief regarding ongoing commissioning activities of the project, and expressed confidence that the project could be dedicated to the nation very soon.

The Foundation Stone of this urea plant was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016 in Telangana. Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL) is an upcoming urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Ramagundam, Telengana. It is a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with equity participation ofNational Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL), Government of Telangana, GAIL (India) Ltd, and HTAS Consortium. Once completed, RFCL project will reduce India’s dependency on imported urea, and will also create hundreds of direct and indirect employments.