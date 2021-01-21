Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directed officials to work on World Class infrastructure development in Konark area

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed to work on World Class infrastructure development in Konark area, as part of Puri World Heritage Project under 5-T initiative. Describing Konark as a unique marvel of Kalingan sculpture, Hon’ble Chief Minister said that Konark Heritage Project will be undertaken to attract more tourist and to ensure its conservation.

Chief Minister said that 3.5 KM stretched outer ring-road will be converted into 6 laned and roads connecting Konark will be developed. An entry plaza will be constructed to greet the tourists and landscaping of about 30 Acres of land in front of the temple will be worked out. He further said that facilities such as multi-model hub for parking of vehicles, special roads for pedestrians and renovation of open air amphitheatre will be undertaken.

Minister, Sports and Youth Services Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary, Works and senior officers attended the meeting while Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian coordinated. General public is requested to provide feedback on the development action plan of Konark through e-mail ([email protected] .com) within 21 days.