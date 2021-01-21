Army vice chief designate Lt Gen C P Mohanty visits home turf Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The residents of Jagatsinghpur were rejoiced as son of the soil Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty who has been designated to become next Vice Chief of the Indian Army visited his home turf Jaibada village on the outskirts Jagatsinghpur and toured Maa Sarala temple in Tirtol on Thursday.

The V C of Army waiting Lt Gen Mohanty first reached in Maa Sarala temple at Jhankada under Tirtol block on Thursday wee hours and performed Puja and Darshan in temple, hundreds of local villagers were congregated around Maa Sarala temple have a glimpse to Lt Gen Mohanty and greeted him respectfully, then Lt Gen Mohanty reached at his native Jaibada village in Jagatsinghpur town where he had begun his early schooling around 9AM. Hundreds of villagers accompanying many dignitaries were converged at his ancestral residence greeting son of the soil who rose to stride occupying second highest position of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Mohanty met his kith and kin, few neighboring villagers including few childhood friends discussed their affairs patently. Lt Gen Mohanty saddened recalling memories of his late mother Dr Sarada Kumari Mohanty and expressed mother would have been uppermost happy today after knowing his elevation to highest post of Indian Army, moreover he revealed that due to his parental care ness and their blessings he achieved his success in life, he said.

local MLA Prashant Muduli, collector S K Mohapatra, state cashew development corporation chairman Amarendra Das, district congress president Natabar Barik, senior lawyer Ravindra Nath Mohanty, Sivaprasad Acharya, Dipti Das, Madhusudan Sahoo political leaders from several parties, scribes were held a courtesy meeting with Lt Gen Mohanty.

After taking a breakfast at residence accompanying few dignitaries Lt Gen Mohanty left Jagatsinghpur at 9.40 am and boarded New Delhi flight on Thursday evening, informed his younger brother Devi Prasad Mohanty.

Related