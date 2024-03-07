Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches NITI Aayog’s – ‘NITI for States’ Platform

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, today launched the ‘NITI for States’ platform, a comprehensive digital initiative designed to empower states and union territories (UTs) in their pursuit of national development goals. Shri Vaishnaw, also inaugurated the ‘NITI For States – Viksit Bharat Strategy Room’ at NITI Aayog in the presence of Prof. Ramesh Chand, Dr V. K. Saraswat, & Dr. Arvind Virmani, Members of NITI Aayog and Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog. Senior officials from ministries and departments of the Government of India, senior officials from State Governments, ABP fellows, development partners and media were present at the event.

Additionally, Shri Vaishnaw inaugurated the ‘NITI for States’ Exhibition at Rang Bhawan, Akashvani, New Delhi. This Exhibition, that was a result of collaboration of various government organisations, took visitors through some of its salient features such as mobile integration for easy accessibility, Expert Helpdesk, built-in AI and Multilingual Support by Bhashini. PM Gatishakti BISAG-N team, with the support of DPIIT, was also integrated to provide for the geospatial tool for Area-Based Planning.

NITI for States offers a centralised repository of valuable resources, including best practices, policy documents, datasets, and NITI Aayog publications, spanning various sectors and cross-cutting themes like gender and climate change. Its user-friendly interface ensures inclusivity and empower officials across diverse regions to effectively utilise the platform’s extensive knowledge base.

In his address, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “India’s vision for future growth is based on four important pillars, (i) Physical, Digital and Social Infrastructure, (ii) Inclusive Development, (iii) Manufacturing, and (iv) Focus on Simplification of laws and processes.”

He further added, “the launch of NITI for States platform will help strengthening cooperative federalism and empower data-driven governance.”

Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, highlighted that the knowledge platform of NITI for States has brought data from across various fields at one location in an interoperable and compatible manner. This makes it very impactful and useful for the administrators

Key Features of the ‘NITI for States’ platform:

Extensive Knowledge Base: 7,500 curated best practices, 5,000 policy documents, 900+ datasets, 1,400 data profiles, and 350 NITI Aayog publications.

Multilingual Accessibility: In the near future the platform will be available in 22 major Indian languages and 7 foreign languages, ensuring inclusivity for diverse user groups.

Capacity Building Initiatives: Tailored digital training modules for officials at various levels (block, district, and state) in collaboration with relevant institutions.

Expert Help Desk: Specialised guidance through partnerships with leading institutions allows states and UTs to address specific challenges.

Data Integration: Leverages data from the National Data & Analytics Platform (NDAP) for comprehensive and actionable insights, fostering data-driven decision-making.

Expected Impact of the NITI fir States Platform:

Accelerate digital transformation of governance by equipping officials with robust knowledge, actionable insights, and user-friendly digital tools.

Empower frontline functionaries at the district and block levels to replicate successful initiatives and address local challenges effectively.

Foster cooperative federalism and strengthen good governance practices through knowledge sharing and cross-learning among states and UTs.

The ‘NITI for States’ platform is a cornerstone initiative empowering states and UTs to contribute significantly to the collective vision of a developed India. This platform underscores NITI Aayog’s commitment to fostering collaborative governance and promoting good governance practices across the nation.