Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Unveils National Flag Plaza “Dhwaja Kshetra” In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the National Flag Plaza today at Mahatma Gandhi Park near Janta Maidan in the state capital.Spanning 5,600 square meters, this plaza is a tribute to the National Flag of India, featuring a towering mast carrying the flag at a height of 100 feet.

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Usha Devi, Science and Technology Minister, Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA (Central) Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA (North) Sushant Kumar Rout, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, BDA Chairman G Mathivathanan, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, BDA VC Balwant Singh, and other officials of OMC were present during the occasion.