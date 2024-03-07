Hardeep S Puri inaugurates & lays foundation stone for 177 development projects worth Rs 10.41 Crore in Sonbhadra

In a move towards inclusive development, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 177 development projects in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The projects worth Rs 10 crore 41 lakh are funded from Shri Puri’s MPLAD fund as part of the MP Local Area Development Scheme. In 2018, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also an MP from Rajya Sabha, assumed the responsibility of overseeing development initiatives in the district as part of the Aspirational Districts Programme of NITI Aayog.

Speaking during the event, Shri Puri said that Sonbhadra is witnessing significant development progress and these projects symbolize the ongoing and rapid transformation the district has been experiencing. “We are set to enhance our education landscape with new school buildings, enrich community life through community centres, and improve connectivity and sanitation with the construction of passenger sheds, Sulabh toilets, culverts, and CC roads.”, he said.

The district’s remarkable journey is evident in NITI Aayog’s recognition, Shri Puri added. He noted that Sonbhadra is among the top five districts out of 112 in the overall performance of the Aspirational Districts Programme continuously from January 2018 to March 2024.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri also appreciated the district authorities for their swift conceptualization and implementation of these projects. He also appreciated the active participation of people of Sonbhadra for cooperating with district officials and engaging themselves in the transformation of their district. This collaborative effort exemplifies Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, he said.