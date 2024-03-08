Indian Ambassdor Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha

Report by Ranjana Niraula; Kathmandu: Ambassador of India H. E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the greetings of the Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar to Shrestha on assumption of new role as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. Matters relating to further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation were also discussed.