Mahashivaratri is being celebrated across Nepal today with fervor and devotion

Kathamandu: Mahashivaratri, a significant Hindu festival, is being celebrated across Nepal today with fervor and devotion. In Kathmandu, thousands of devotees from within and outside the country, predominantly from India, have thronged the Pashupatinath since early morning and queued up for hours for the darshan of Lord Shiva.

For Devotees, all four entrances of the temple have been opened since 3 am to accommodate the devotees on this auspicious occasion. The atmosphere is filled with spirituality as people come together to observe and celebrate Mahashivaratri.

Kathmandu Valley Police Office has deployed over 4,000 security personnel in the Pashupati area. The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) is extending support to these sadhus by providing them with financial assistance and alms. The PADT has made special arrangements to facilitate the visit of devotees to the Pashupatinath Temple, ensuring that everyone can participate in the festivities and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.