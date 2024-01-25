Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah extends his heartfelt best wishes to all the citizens of the country on National Voter Day

New Delhi,25th January: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the citizens of the country on National Voter Day.

In his post of ‘X’ Home Minister said that ‘My heartfelt best wishes to all the citizens of our nation on National Voters Day”. Shri Amit Shah said that “The right to vote is the foundation on which the monument of democracy is built. I appeal to all the voters, especially the young ones to pledge to make judicious use of their voting right and inspire others to do the same”.