New Delhi,25th January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended greetings on the occasion of National Voters Day.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Greetings on National Voters Day, an occasion which celebrates our vibrant democracy and also a day to encourage people to register as voters, if they haven’t already.

At 11 AM, I will address the Nav Matdata Sammelan, which will bring together first time voters from across India.”