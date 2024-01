Smt Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the students of Hindu College, University of Delhi during an interactive session on the topic: ‘Empowering the Youth: Building the Foundations of a Viksit Bharat’.

Also present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor University of Delhi Shri Yogesh Singh, Principal Hindu College Smt Anju Srivastava and Shri TCA Rangachari, Chairman – Governing Body of Hindu College.