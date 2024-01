#JammuAndKashmir, the security has been tightened ahead of the #RepublicDay celebrations.

The Army and BSF have intensified surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), and the police and CRPF have been guarding vulnerable areas in the hinterland.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolor and address the Republic Day function.

Source: AIR