PRESIDENT OF INDIA GRACES THE 14TH NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY CELEBRATIONS

New Delhi,25th January:The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 14th National Voters’ Day Celebrations in New Delhi today (January 25, 2024). On the occasion, the President presented the Best Electoral Practices Awards for the year 2023 to the State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2023. Awards were also presented to important stakeholders including government departments, and media organizations for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the vastness and diversity of our democracy is a matter of pride for us. The Election Commission has played an important role in the glorious journey of our democracy. She noted that till now, 17 general elections and more than 400 assembly elections have been conducted by the Election Commission. She appreciated the present and previous teams of the Election Commission for ensuring a fair and inclusive election process.

The President said that successful use of modern technology on a large scale in the election process of our country is an example for all democratic countries of the world. She expressed confidence that the effective use of technology by the Election Commission will be further enhanced to the extent possible in all activities related to the election process.

The President said that it is not easy to make arrangements for the voters living in all parts of the country. Despite all kinds of challenges, the Election Commission team carries out this difficult task. This is a huge achievement of our democracy. She commended the Election Commission for providing the facility of voting at home for those who cannot go to the polling stations. She stated that these efforts have made our country’s election process more inclusive.

The President said that our youth are the future leaders of our democracy. She congratulated the young voters who obtained the Elector Photo Identity Card. She said that after obtaining this right, their duties have also increased. She said that the young voters present are representatives of crores of youth of the country who will play a decisive role in building a golden India of the year 2047.

The President received the first copy of ‘ECI initiatives for General Elections 2024’ from the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Rajiv Kumar.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. The main purpose of the National Voters’ Day celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For sure’ is the theme of National Voters’ Day 2024.