Ministry of Panchayati Raj invites Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to witness India’s 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi

New Delhi,25th January: On the momentous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has invited elected representatives of well-performing Panchayati Raj Institutions to witness the grand and iconic Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The objective is to provide an opportunity to the Panchayat representatives to take part in the national festival, in line with the Government’s vision of Jan Bhagidari.This initiative holds immense significance as it reinforces the democratic ethos by recognizing and involving Panchayat representatives in the national celebration.

On 26thJanuary 2024, the special invitees will witness the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. Following the parade, the elected representatives of Panchayats will gather at the official residence of Union Minister of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj at 27, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, for a special program in gracious presence of Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, who will honour and felicitate the invitee Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions for their valuable contributions to grassroots governance.

Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh will interact with Panchayat representatives, invited as Special Guests for Republic Day Celebrations in the presence of Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Secretary, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Additional Secretary, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera and other senior officers of the Ministry. This conversation and engagement aims to deepen the roots of democracy,fostering a stronger connection between citizens and their elected representatives, roles of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has invited approximately 500 esteemed guests, which include elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and their spouse, from across the country. The selected participants of Panchayati Raj Institutions are from those Panchayats which have received the National Panchayat Awards in the previous years, or their Panchayat has done remarkable work.