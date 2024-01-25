Shri Narayan Rane interacts withPM Vishwakarma beneficiaries invited as “special guests” to witness the Republic Day Parade, 2024

New Delhi,25th January: The Union Minister forMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Shri Narayan Rane interacted with the beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma Schemehere today.Thesebeneficiaries have been invited by the Ministry of Defenceas “Special Guests” to witness the Republic Day Parade, 2024 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Narayan Rane said it is heartening to welcome the PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries.He emphasised that the scheme has been introduced for hand holding and supporting the traditional artisans and crafts people of the villages as per the vision of the Prime Minister.It will help them in improving their crafts and skills and transform as an entrepreneur and establish their enterprise.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on 17.09.2023 by the Prime Minister. This is a holistic scheme that provides end to end support to the artisans & craftspeople belonging to 18 trades. As on date, a total of 2,87,964 applications have been registered successfully under the scheme.

There are 108 female artisans and 148 male artisans, who represent the trades covered under the scheme. Thus a total of 256 beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma scheme, along with their spouse, are attending the Republic Day Event on 26th January, 2024. Theybelong to 20 States, including North Eastern States and 4 Union Territories and a few of them, representsAspirational districts.