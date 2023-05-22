Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the National Convention of Modi Samaj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the National Convention of Modi Samaj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that efforts are being made to unite the dispersed community, and it is a good sign for both the community and the nation. He said that this community has progressed ahead due to its continuous efforts and strength and it will get the representation. Shri Shah said that this society is blessed by Lord Shiva himself.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Shri Narendra Modi has visited every village in Gujarat and inspired the youth and by forming an organization provided a unparalleled structure for bringing change in Gujarat. He said that on the basis of his public welfare works during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, and now as a Prime Minister, he is increasing India’s pride across the world.

Shri Amit Shah said that the previous governments always harassed and humiliated the OBC community and ignored them, Prime Minister Modi took many initiatives for giving respect to the OBC community and took many steps for the welfare of the OBC community in last 9 years. He said that many OBCs have been made Chief Ministers from our party, the constitutional status has been provided to the OBC commission by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the first time 27 ministers from the OBC community have been included in the Union cabinet.

Union Home Minister said that earlier there was no reservation for OBCs in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya and NEET exam, but it has now been ensured by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that a venture capital fund for OBC young entrepreneurs has been set up. The amendment process in the OBC list was also initiated by the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.Shri Shah said that during the last 56 years rule of the previous governments, not a single initiative was takenfor ensuring respect for the OBC community, but Shri Narendra Modi has taken countless measures in the past 9 years, through which the OBC community is rising and achieving its due place.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made efforts to provide all kinds of facilities to the poor because Shri Modi, himself was born in a poor household and became the Prime Minister of the country through the democratic process. For the first time, a person who came has seen such poverty became the Prime Minister of the country and Shri Modi, who understood the suffering of the poor, provided gas cylinders to the homes of about 13 crore people of the country, built toilets in 10 crore houses, gave houses to 3 crore people, more than 3 crore houses were provided electricity, all health facilities up to Rs. 5 lakh were given free of cost to 70 crore people and 5 kg food grains per person per month free of cost were provided to 80 crore people for two and a half years. ShriShah said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, considering everyone equal, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi provided the Corona vaccine to 130 crore people. He said that Prime Minister Modi has shown how technology can be used for every section of the society. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is using technology to provide facilities to the poorest of the poor. He said that Prime Minister Modi has eliminated corruption by linking many public welfare schemes of the government with DBT and sending their benefits directly to the bank accounts of the poor.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Minister said that Rathore, Teli, Sahu community has made a huge contribution for the country and given the country such a Prime Minister who has worked to establish India’s pride in the world.When the President of America says that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, you are very popular in America, and he wants your autograph, then every Indian feels proud. He said that the Indian economy which was earlier ranked 11th in the world, has moved up to the 5th position today and Prime Minister Modi has set a target that the Indian economy will become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Shri Shah said that India ranks second in the world in smartphone usage and production, third in aviation market, third in automobile market, third in start-ups and ranks third in the world in renewable energy.He said that after the independence of the country, in comparison to the 50 years of opposition governments, the 9 years of government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has many significant achievements.