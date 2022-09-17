Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah participated in the 75th Hyderabad Liberation Day program in Telangana tod

New Delhi : The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah participated in the 75th Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations in Telangana today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy and the Union Home Secretary and many other dignitaries were present.

On this occasion, in his address, Shri Amit Shah said that on 15th August, 1947 the whole country was celebrating Independence but Hyderabad did not get Independence. For 13 months, this region tolerated the injustices and atrocities of the Nizam and when Sardar Patel initiated police action, Telangana became Independent. Countless people like Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond, Swami Ramanand Tirtha, M Chinnareddy, Narasimha Rao, Shaik Bandagi, KV Narasimha Rao, Vidyadhar Guru and Pandit Keshavrao Koratkar laid down their lives for Freedom. He said we pay our humble tribute to Anabheri Prabhakari Rao, Baddam Yella Reddy, Ravi Narayan Reddy, Burugula Ramakrishna Rao, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Digambarrao Bindu, Vamanrao Naik, Aa. Kree. Waghmare, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh B. Ramakrishna Rao who lit the flame of rebellion against the Nizam. Shri Shah saluted many leaders of Kalyan Karnataka who fought against the Nizams and launched an armed struggle against the Razakar Sena. These include Ramachandra Veerappa, former MP from Bidar, Sardar Sharangoda Patil of Jevargi, M. Nagappa of Raichur, Sivakumaraswamy Alvandi, who later became a member of the Lok Sabha from Koppal, Jayatirtha Rajpurohit of Kanakagiri, Kollur Mallappa of Yadgir, Benkal Bhimasenrao of Karatagi and many others who were part of it.

The Union Home Minister said for many years there was a demand of the people of this area that Hyderabad Liberation Day should be officially celebrated. But it is unfortunate that even in 75 years those who ruled here did not dare to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day because of vote bank politics. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day considering the sentiments of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and for this many thanks and congratulations to Shri Modi.

Shri Amit Shah said the purpose of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day is to revive the history of this liberation struggle and revived the tales of the known and unknown martyrs by igniting the flame of patriotism in the youth. This will revive the spirit of patriotism in our youth. Shri Shah said the Iron Man Sardar Patel took the decision to launch ‘Operation Polo’ despite many difficulties and fulfilled the dream of a united India by making this region free. It was the Iron Man Sardar Patel who defeated the Nizam’s Army through police action and gave the people of this region the right to breathe in freedom. Shri Shah also expressed his gratitude to Sardar Papanna Gaur, Turrebaz Khan, Alauddin, Bhagya Reddy Varma, Pandit Narendra Arya, Vande Mataram Ramachandra Rao, Shoybullah Khan, Mogiliya Gaur, Doddi Komarayya, Chakli Ilamma today. He especially paid tributes to brave freedom fighters Narayan Rao Pawar, Jagdish Arya and Gandaiah Arya who displayed supreme bravery while fighting the Nizam’s security forces. The Union Home Minister also paid homage to the patriots who were arrested by the Nizam’s Army on 15 August 1947, who hoisted the national flag at Osmania University. He said that many organizations had contributed in this War of Independence. Be it ‘Bhaganagar Satyagraha’ of Hindu Mahasabha and Arya Samaj or Vande Mataram movement launched in Osmania University. The folk songs of the struggle of that time are still sung by the Hyderabad State Congress founded by Gandhi and the farmers of the Bidar region.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said on this day in 1948, Telangana, Marathwada and Kalyan Karnataka became Independent and between 13 and 17 September 1948, many heroes were martyred ere during a 109 hour struggle. He said the Nizam and his Razakars tried to crush the people of the three regions by imposing harsh laws, committing unbearable injustice and mistreating women. Our people had agitated against these misdeeds and atrocities and eventually emerged victorious. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown acceptance and paid tributeto the Hyderabad Liberation Movement by deciding to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day through an ‘Executive Order’.

Shri Amit Shah said the purpose for which the Telangana State was created, people who forget these objectives after coming to power, the State’s people also forget them. He said the tradition of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day started by Shri Modi today, will be celebrated with even greater fervour in the future to honour all freedom fighters who liberated Hyderabad.

Shri Shah said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the way by making the Nation safe and developed, by taking India and Indianness to the top and by celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to all the martyrs of the country, this initiative will definitely continue and the celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ will definitely continue.