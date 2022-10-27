UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meet to be held in Mumbai & Delhi on October 28 and 29

A special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee will be hosted in Mumbai and Delhi on 28th and 29th of October.

The theme will be ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’.

The meeting will begin with a ‘Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’ in Mumbai on the 28th of October through a ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Secretary West Sanjay Verma said the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial site on the occasion.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, along with member states of the UNSC, and senior UN Officials will lay a wreath at 26/11 memorial site and observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

Statements in memory of victims will be read out by Dr Jaishankar and President of the UNSC. Select victims of the Mumbai terror attacks would also be addressing the participants separately. An informal briefing of the CTC will be held on the theme of ‘Combating Terrorism Financing in local and regional contexts,

The Special meeting of the CTC in Delhi on the 29th of October will commence with a high-level Ministerial plenary session. Discussions during the day will focus on three separate sub-themes.

These are ‘Countering terrorist exploitation of Information and Communication Technologies, ‘Countering terrorism financing online – threats and opportunities related to new payment technologies and fundraising methods’ and ‘Threats posed by terrorist use of unmanned aerial systems’.

Leading experts from UN’s operational partners and specialised agencies will be addressing these panel discussions.