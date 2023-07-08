Two students Praveen & Kashish from KIIT University to participate in World Para Athletics Championship 2023 at Paris.

Bhubaneswar: Two students of KIIT University, Mr. Praveen Kumar & Ms. Kashiss Lakra have been selected in the Indian Team for the World Para Athletics Championship 2023at Paris from 08th – 17th July 2023. Praveen has been selected in the Men’s High Jump T44 event whereas Kashish has been selected in the Women’s Club Throw F51 event.

Praveen Kumar is a Silver Medallist in the Men’s high jump T64 event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics at Tokyo and also a recipient of Arjuna Award in the year 2021. Kashish Lakra is the youngest athlete ever to qualify for the Paralympics from India as she competed in the Women’s Club Throw F51 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics at Tokyo. Both the students have been trained under Dr. Satyapal Singh, Dronacharya Awardee and National Coach.

Praveen is pursuing Masters Degree (Sociology) and Kashish is pursuing Bachelor’s Degree (Sociology) at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar; both of them are provided free education under sports scholarship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS& Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Praveen & Kashish on participating in the World Para Athletics Championship and wished them good luck for winning medals for the nation. He also assured them all necessary support for their sporting journey and hoped they make it to the 2024 Summer Paralympics at Paris. He also conveyed his best wishes to Dr. Satyapal Singh under whom Indian Para athletes are excelling very well and winning many medals for the nation in various international competitions.