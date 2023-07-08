Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom in Patna at Anisabad

Patna : The city of Patna came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Anisabad. With this launch, Kalyan Jewellers solidifies its presence in Bihar with three locations in the capital city. The brand new showroom, inaugurated by Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, promises a luxurious shopping experience with an extensive array of exquisite jewellery designs. The company has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region to support its growth and provide easier access to patrons. This showroom marks the jewellery brand’s 3rd location in Bihar.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “It is my great pleasure to unveil this splendid new Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Anisabad, Patna. Having the opportunity to represent this esteemed brand fills me with immense pride, as it stands upon the strong foundations of trust and transparency, placing utmost importance on customer satisfaction. Time and again, Kalyan Jewellers has revolutionized India’s jewellery industry with its pioneering initiatives and customer-centric business model. The brand’s exquisite collections beautifully blend elegance, paying tribute to customs from various regions of our nation. I am confident that patrons will wholeheartedly embrace and support Kalyan Jewellers.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved significant milestones and made great strides in creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new showroom in Patna. As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to providing a best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency.”

The newly-launched showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate”, the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will be applied, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).